Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 813,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,271.0 days.

Shares of Deliveroo stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

