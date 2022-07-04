Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.20 ($33.19) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of DHER opened at €38.21 ($40.65) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.33 and its 200-day moving average is €50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

