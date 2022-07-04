Dero Price Hits $2.82 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and approximately $94,264.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00014250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.27 or 0.05609434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00616654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00538737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,646,511 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

