Dero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,264.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and $94,264.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00014250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.27 or 0.05609434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00616654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00538737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,646,511 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.