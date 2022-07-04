Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $320.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.54.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FedEx by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

