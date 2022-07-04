Diageo (LON:DGE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.08) to GBX 5,040 ($61.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,507.50 ($43.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,691.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,753.62. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The firm has a market cap of £80.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.16) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,126.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

