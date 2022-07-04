Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $69,679.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.28 or 0.05668568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00259169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00610059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00076543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00537509 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,140,403 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

