Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.00 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and approximately $359.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00259266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

