Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $424.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $439.54.

Shares of DPZ opened at $403.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

