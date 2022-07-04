Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,792 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.41. 14,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,053. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

