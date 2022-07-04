Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.