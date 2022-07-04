Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.