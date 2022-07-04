Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 465,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.