Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $122.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

