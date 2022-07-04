Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 198,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,738. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,996,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,866,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

