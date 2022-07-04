Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE:ESI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 198,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,738. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,996,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,866,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.
Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
