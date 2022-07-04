Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,060.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $$21.60 during midday trading on Monday. Enagas has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

