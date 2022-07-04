Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $9.51 on Monday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,498. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

