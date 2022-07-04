Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,790,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 25,040,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551,887. Endo International has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

