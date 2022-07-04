Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Engie has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $16.78.

Get Engie alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.7631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 9.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($19.15) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($18.09) to €17.50 ($18.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.