Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ENVX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 122,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

