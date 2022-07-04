Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services comprises approximately 23.5% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Western Financial Corporation owned 2.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $40,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 701.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 82,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

