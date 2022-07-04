Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Boosts Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 1,992.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583,000 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up 1.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock remained flat at $$2.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 719,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,225. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

