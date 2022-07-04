Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Cuts Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMSI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,366. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Dawson James lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

