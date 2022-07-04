Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting 17.00. 945,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,591,992. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

