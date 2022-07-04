Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Takes Position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Angel Oak Mortgage makes up about 0.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Angel Oak Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on AOMR. UBS Group lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,315.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,570 shares of company stock worth $561,206.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

