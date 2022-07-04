Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Trims Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,618 shares during the period. Clover Health Investments accounts for 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,705,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 844,347 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 284,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,422,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.20.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.