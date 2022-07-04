Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. 64,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,522. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

