Ergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $248,825.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00009742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and approximately $248,825.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,211.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.98 or 0.05669979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00257739 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00609801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00075905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00533426 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

