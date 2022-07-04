Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EVK stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $1.43. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

