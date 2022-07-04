Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.