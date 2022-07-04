Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.2% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Target by 18.8% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,745. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.08. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

