Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.90. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

