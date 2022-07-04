Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

SDG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.28. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

