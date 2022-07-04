Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $62.64. 2,305,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,365,004. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

