Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 135 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.14. 22,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

