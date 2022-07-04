Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

