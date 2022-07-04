EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,669 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ EVGOW traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.13. 2,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

