Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.57% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($37.77) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

EVK stock traded down €0.22 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €20.14 ($21.43). The company had a trading volume of 730,120 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.17.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

