Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185,274 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $304,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. 92,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,425. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

