Exane Derivatives Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 769,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

