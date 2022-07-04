Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,265 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,254,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

