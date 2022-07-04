Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,833. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.