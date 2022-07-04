Exane Derivatives Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $22.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

CWK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,602. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.