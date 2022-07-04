Exane Derivatives Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.62. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,902. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $132.61 and a one year high of $176.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

