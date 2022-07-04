Exane Derivatives Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,858 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,726 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.20. 1,420,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,325,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

