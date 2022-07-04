Exane Derivatives Has $2.29 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.13. 4,320,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,424,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average of $337.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

