Exane Derivatives Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 724,384.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 577.2% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

