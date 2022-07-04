Exane Derivatives Invests $1.04 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.27. 37,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

