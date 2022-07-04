Exane Derivatives Sells 1,692 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.