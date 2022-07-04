Exane Derivatives Sells 906 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.14. 692,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,773,175. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

