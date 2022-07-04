Exane Derivatives Sells 97 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,773. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average of $210.75. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

